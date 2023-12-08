Montana Judge Rules Against State’s Ban on TikTok, Citing Violation of Free Speech

A federal judge in Montana has issued a preliminary injunction against the state’s ban on TikTok, stating that the legislation infringes on citizens’ First Amendment rights. Last Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy ruled that Senate Bill 419, which makes downloading or accessing the popular app illegal, is unconstitutional.

Judge Molloy argued that TikTok was unfairly singled out from other social media platforms that collect data in a similar manner. He highlighted that the app’s data practices are no different from those of many other sources, which are readily available in the data broker market. The judge emphasized that the ban targeted TikTok specifically without a fair trial, despite the presence of numerous other foreign and domestic companies operating similar platforms in Montana.

The preliminary injunction temporarily blocks the state’s ban on TikTok until the court fully processes the bill. When the legislation was passed in May, TikTok responded suing the state, stating that the government had no practical plan for monitoring the app while censoring American voices. After Judge Molloy’s ruling, TikTok expressed its satisfaction and stated that hundreds of thousands of Montanans can continue to use the app.

TikTok has faced previous challenges to its existence, most notably an attempt then-President Trump to ban the app nationwide in 2020. The concerns surrounding the app primarily revolve around the alleged hoarding of user data its parent company, ByteDance, and potential sharing of personal information with the Chinese government. However, no other states have implemented a statewide ban on TikTok.

In response to privacy and security concerns, Montana lawmakers justified the ban accusing the company of engaging in corporate and international espionage within the state. They also claimed that the app promotes dangerous activities. However, Judge Molloy concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the state’s claims about national security threats posed the platform.

While Montana’s Attorney General intends to gather more evidence and file an appeal, the current injunction allows TikTok users in Montana to continue freely expressing themselves on the platform. Governor Greg Gianforte signed SB 419 into law on May 17, 2021, making it the most aggressive TikTok ban thus far. However, civil liberties groups, including the ACLU, have criticized the legislation for its infringement on free speech.