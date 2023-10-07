New Love on Instagram: Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle Make It Official

Summary:

Alix Earle celebrated Braxton Berrios’ 28th birthday publicly declaring their relationship on social media. In an Instagram post, she shared a picture of them kissing on a beach, referring to him as “Sexy NFL Man.” This confirmation comes after months of speculation and secrecy surrounding their relationship. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPYs and have been frequently spotted together since then. Earle even attended one of Berrios’ Miami Dolphins games, showing her support wearing a jersey with his name and number.

On a recent episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Earle opened up about the beginning of their relationship, stating that they started talking at a complicated time in her life, but it felt right to continue spending time together. She also addressed rumors that she had come between Berrios and his previous partner, Sophia Culpo, adamantly denying any wrongdoing and expressing her aversion to infidelity.

Berrios and Culpo had been in a relationship since 2021 but reportedly split earlier this year. Berrios denied allegations of cheating and explained that their breakup was a result of their relationship no longer working out. He expressed his desire for everyone to move on and find happiness.

This public declaration on social media is a significant step for Berrios and Earle, solidifying their relationship and sharing their love with the world. Fans can expect more updates and glimpses into their romance on their respective social media platforms.

Sources: Alix Earle’s Instagram, “Call Her Daddy” podcast