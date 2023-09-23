Alix Earle’s Love Life: A Breakdown

TikTok personality Alix Earle has gained fame through her viral “Get Ready With Me” videos, but it’s her relationships that have captured attention. Earle recently revealed that she had split from MLB star Tyler Wade. While keeping her breakup hidden from the public, sparks were flying between Earle and NFL star Braxton Berrios.

Both Earle and Berrios were fresh from their respective breakups when they started seeing each other. Earle had just ended her relationship with Wade, while Berrios had just gotten out of a two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo. Despite not looking for anything serious, the two found themselves having fun together.

Initially, Earle assumed that their fling would only last until the football season began. However, Berrios was traded to the Miami Dolphins for the 2023-2024 season. Being a University of Miami graduate and still living in the city, Earle finds herself in close proximity to Berrios.

However, Earle is not interested in being tied down in a relationship. She shared on her podcast that she is currently in the process of figuring out the next chapter of her life. While she remains in the same city as Berrios for now, she wants to explore her options and focus on herself.

Throughout her rise to fame, Earle has found love and navigated her relationships in the public eye. Her dating history continues to capture attention, and fans eagerly follow her journey as she enters this new chapter of her life.

