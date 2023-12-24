TikTok Faces Backlash Over Algorithm Exposing Young Users to Polarized Content

In a recent investigation, it has been revealed that TikTok’s algorithm is exposing young users to polarized content related to the Israel-Hamas war. The Wall Street Journal conducted an experiment using bot accounts registered as 13-year-olds to understand the type of content being recommended to TikTok’s young audience. These bot accounts were quickly inundated with videos about the conflict, many of which presented extreme viewpoints and incited fear.

TikTok’s content curation heavily relies on user viewing habits, allowing the algorithm to tailor recommendations to individual users. However, this poses a challenge for researchers and parents who struggle to track the kind of content their children are being exposed to. The investigation raises concerns about the influence of TikTok’s algorithm on its user base, particularly in light of the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In response to the investigation, a TikTok spokesperson stated that the experiment does not accurately reflect the experiences of teenage users on the platform. They emphasized that TikTok has taken action to remove graphic content and videos promoting violence and hate-filled organizations. Between October 7 and November 30, over 6.9 million videos with graphic content and 2.4 million promoting violence and hate were removed.

This investigation comes at a time when TikTok has faced criticism for its content policies. In October 2022, the platform was fined Russia for refusing to remove certain content. More recently, legislators have called for a ban on TikTok due to its pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli content.

The exposure of young individuals to polarized content on TikTok raises significant concerns about the platform’s algorithm. As TikTok continues to attract a large user base, it is crucial for the company to address these issues and find ways to better protect its young users from harmful or divisive content.