TikTok’s ‘AI Outpainting’ Filter Reveals Racial Bias in Artificial Intelligence

In the era of artificial intelligence, concerns about bias have become increasingly prevalent. Recent reporting has highlighted the discriminatory nature of AI towards marginalized communities, particularly people of color and individuals with disabilities. TikTok’s new ‘AI Outpainting’ feature, which creates AI-generated images based on user-uploaded photos, is no exception.

The ‘AI Outpainting’ filter went viral over the weekend, with TikTokers uploading images of their eyes and asking the filter to generate the rest of their faces. However, the results obtained users of different racial backgrounds were starkly different. When white users submitted their photos, the filter typically produced images of AI-generated white individuals with similar features. However, when people of color used the same filter, the results showed lighter-skinned individuals with Eurocentric features.

Unsurprisingly, this racial bias within the AI-generated images led to backlash from TikTok users. Comments on videos shared people of color highlighted the bias, with users expressing their disappointment and frustration at the AI’s favoritism towards white features.

This issue is significant because AI-generated content is becoming increasingly prevalent on online platforms. While this content may appear harmless, it can perpetuate racial prejudice and contribute to a whiter and more prejudiced digital landscape. The influence of AI-generated images on people’s perception of real-life individuals is undeniable. Platforms like SmashorPass AI, which allow users to rate the attractiveness of AI-generated women, or the photo-combining baby filter on TikTok, can shape people’s perception of beauty and reinforce harmful stereotypes.

As users, it is essential to be aware of the limitations and biases present in AI technology. We must call out biased AI-generated content when we encounter it, advocating for more inclusive and unbiased approaches. The evolution of AI requires responsible usage and a commitment to challenging and rectifying the biases that can permeate its output.

In an increasingly AI-driven world, it is crucial to remain vigilant and promote ethical practices to ensure a fair and equitable digital future.