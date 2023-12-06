How Social Media Filters are Changing Our Perception of Aging

In a world dominated social media, our future selves are no longer a mystery. Thanks to the latest trend on TikTok, people are now able to catch a glimpse of themselves “aging” in real time using a filter called “time travel.” While camera filters that artificially age you have been around for years, this new filter takes it to a whole new level.

The TikTok time travel filter has been praised for its accuracy in predicting how a face would age, even down to the details of skin texture and muscle positions. Board certified dermatologist Aleksandra Brown has attested to its realism, stating that it is the most accurate aging filter she has seen.

However, not everyone is pleased with the results. Some users, like Xavier Wilson, have expressed their discomfort with seeing their aged faces. “I looked all worn out,” Wilson said. The filter has even driven some people to tears, with one friend feeling overwhelmed watching herself age rapidly in a matter of seconds.

On the other hand, there have been unexpected positive emotions associated with the time travel filter. Actor Jonathan Bennett shared a video expressing how the filter evoked happy memories of his late father.

While aging filters may be a popular trend, it is important to remember that no filter can freeze time or undo the effects of aging. Cosmetic companies have taken advantage of this obsession with youth, targeting ever-younger consumers with “anti-aging” content. However, it’s crucial to approach these trends with a critical eye, as influencers often use filters to enhance their appearance.

Ultimately, aging is a natural part of life, and there is no correct way to age. It is important to embrace and accept the changes that come with time. Glimpsing our older faces can be a reminder of our own mortality, or it can be an opportunity to show gratitude for our elders and foster compassion for ourselves.

As we navigate the world of social media and its influence on our perception of aging, let us remember that beauty comes in all forms and ages. Rather than fearing the inevitable, let us cherish the gift of aging and the experiences it brings.