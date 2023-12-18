TikTok Expands ‘Add To Music App’ Feature to 19 More Countries

TikTok’s popular ‘Add To Music App’ feature, which allows users to save sounds from the app to their streaming platform of choice, is now available in 19 additional countries. The feature, which was initially launched in the US and UK, has gained immense popularity among music enthusiasts.

Users in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Argentina, Colombia, The Netherlands, Turkey, South Africa, Vietnam, and the Philippines can now benefit from this exciting feature. It enables them to capture their favorite songs discovered on TikTok and easily save them to popular music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

According to a statement from TikTok, the purpose of ‘Add To Music App’ is to help music fans enjoy the songs they discover on the platform whenever they like. By creating a direct link between TikTok and music streaming services, the feature generates even greater value for artists and rightsholders.

TikTok has solidified its position as the world’s most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion. In fact, earlier this month, the app revealed the most popular artists and songs of the year on its platform. Lewis Capaldi emerged as the top-performing artist, followed closely Sam Smith, Anne Marie, Ed Sheeran, and others. It’s worth noting that many chart-topping songs owe their success to viral moments on TikTok, with 13 out of 16 UK Official Singles Chart Number Ones and 13 out of 18 Billboard Hot 100 Number Ones being influenced significant trends on the platform.

With the expansion of the ‘Add To Music App’ feature, TikTok continues to shape the music industry bridging the gap between discovery and consumption, ultimately providing a seamless experience for music enthusiasts worldwide.