TikTok’s Creator Fund Comes to an End, Introducing a New Monetization Program

TikTok announced today that its $1 billion creator fund will be discontinued on December 16th, 2023 for creators in the US, UK, Germany, and France. However, creators in Italy and Spain will not be affected this change. The original fund, introduced in 2020, aimed to provide financial support to creators making viral content on the platform.

Despite the initial promise of the creator fund, many influencers and content creators expressed dissatisfaction with the low payouts, often earning just a few dollars for millions of views. This made it challenging for creators to sustain a living solely through the fund. It remains unclear whether TikTok has distributed the full $1 billion allocated for the fund, as the company did not provide a response.

To address the concerns of creators and offer higher payouts, TikTok introduced a new monetization method earlier this year called the Creativity Program. Unlike the original fund, creators participating in the Creativity Program are required to produce videos longer than one minute, deviating from TikTok’s signature short clip format. Additionally, earnings in the new program are based on views and other engagement metrics, rather than a fixed amount from a designated fund.

TikTok claims that creators can earn up to 20 times more through the Creativity Program compared to the original fund. Since the launch of the new system, TikTok has been actively inviting eligible creators to transition to the Creativity Program. It offers a potentially more sustainable revenue source for creators on the platform.

It is not surprising that TikTok opted to discontinue the original fund. The program had a predetermined three-year commitment with a set amount to be distributed. However, creators in the US, UK, Germany, and France who were part of the original fund will have the option to transition to the Creativity Program and continue monetizing their content.

