TikTok Shuts Down Creator Fund, Introduces New Creativity Program

TikTok has announced the shutdown of its $1 billion creator fund, which has been supporting creators since 2020. Starting from December 16, 2023, creators from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France will no longer receive payouts from the fund. However, according to The Verge, creators in Italy and Spain will continue to receive payouts, although the duration of this continuation is still uncertain.

The decision to close the creator fund was not unexpected, as it was initially designed as a three-year program. Over the years, a significant flaw in the fund became increasingly apparent. Initially starting with $1 billion, $200 million of which was allocated to U.S. creators, TikTok faced the challenge of distributing a limited amount of money among an increasing number of creators. Consequently, as more creators produced high-quality content and qualified for the fund, the earnings per view continued to decline.

YouTuber Hank Green has been vocal about these issues, highlighting the low earnings on TikTok compared to YouTube. While creators on YouTube typically earn $7 per 1,000 views, Green disclosed that he was making only 2.5 cents per 1,000 views on TikTok. It seems that TikTok’s model for compensating creators fell short in providing fair compensation for their contributions.

Although the creator fund is being discontinued, TikTok has introduced a new program called the Creativity Program, which aims to address the shortcomings of its predecessor. Unlike the creator fund, the Creativity Program does not rely on a fixed pool of money. Instead, TikTok determines payouts based on factors such as views and other engagement metrics. However, there is a catch—the Creativity Program only offers payouts for videos that are longer than one minute. Videos shorter than this duration will no longer be eligible for compensation.

TikTok has stated that creators can expect to earn approximately 20 times more from the Creativity Program compared to the creator fund. The program is open to creators in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, and Korea, who are at least 18 years old, and have a minimum of 10,000 followers and 100,000 views over the past 30 days. Additionally, creators who were previously part of the creator fund will be grandfathered into the new program.

