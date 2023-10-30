Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Sparks New Trend on TikTok

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), has finally made its way to streaming platforms. The album, which features re-recordings of Swift’s hit songs, has been a hit among fans, who are resonating with the singer’s heartfelt lyrics about past love and frustrations with her exes. However, one song in particular has captured the attention of TikTokkers and sparked a new trend on the platform.

The song in question is “Now That We Don’t Talk,” a vault track from the album. At just two minutes and 26 seconds, the song delves into the bittersweet moments of no longer being in a relationship with an ex. While the song doesn’t explicitly mention any names, fans speculate that it might be referencing Swift’s past relationship with Harry Styles.

On TikTok, creators, especially women, have taken to the platform to create their own versions of the song. They sing along to the actual lyrics while adding captions that reflect their own experiences. These experiences range from no longer having to pretend to enjoy certain types of music or activities to embracing the freedom of not having to pay attention to an ex’s changing appearance.

The trend, fueled the catchy sound created TikTokker @victoreeuh, has gained significant traction. With over 9,000 videos using the sound, it’s clear that the song has struck a chord with many TikTok users. While most of the videos revolve around former romantic relationships, some creators have also shared their experiences about friendships.

The trend has not gone unnoticed, with Twitter users joining in on the conversation. One user commented, “Y’all the girlies are in hell,” highlighting the relatability of the trend among women. Given Taylor Swift’s strong presence on TikTok, it’s safe to say that we can expect more videos inspired her music in the future. It’s clear that this trend has resonated with many, and perhaps we’re all better off now that we don’t talk.

