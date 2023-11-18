New Trend: Cafes Say No to Influencers and Selfies

In a refreshing move, a cafe in Melbourne’s inner north has taken a stand against the invasion of influencers and the constant need for social media validation. Cibi, a Japanese cafe and design store on Collingwood’s backstreets, made headlines when pop star Harry Styles paid a visit during his Australian tour in February. However, the aftermath of his visit was less than ideal for the owners, Zenta and Meg Tanaka, as they found themselves inundated with influencers and fans seeking the perfect selfie spot.

To address this issue, Cibi has implemented a photography and video ban, requesting customers to respect the privacy of both the staff and fellow patrons. In a statement, the cafe expressed their desire to provide the best possible experience for their customers, free from the intrusive presence of cameras and recording devices. Signs now prominently display the new policy, effectively setting the tone for a selfie-free environment.

Although it’s not uncommon for establishments to rely on social media for publicity, some businesses are growing weary of being used as photo shoot sets and the subsequent lack of genuine engagement from customers. Earlier this year, a natural wine bar and ice cream parlor in Paris banned TikTok after it was overrun people more interested in taking pictures than enjoying their products.

While the ban on photos and videos may be perceived as a short-term strategy, experts argue that it is essential for businesses to focus on providing a memorable experience and building a positive online reputation. Customers increasingly rely on reviews and recommendations from friends and peers when choosing where to dine, making a strong online presence crucial for a venue’s success.

Rather than relying solely on influencers, many hospitality businesses are recognizing the value of hosting content creators who can provide authentic and trusted recommendations. These creators not only showcase venues to a targeted audience but also help build trust and reputation. It’s clear that the true value lies in genuine experiences that resonate with customers, rather than a fleeting moment captured for the sake of social media validation.

