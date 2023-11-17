TikTok’s Bird Test: A Window into Relationship Dynamics

In the world of TikTok, a new relationship litmus test has emerged and gained significant popularity. Dubbed the “bird test,” it claims to reveal whether a couple has what it takes to go the distance or is destined for a breakup. The premise is simple: one partner gets excited about something trivial, like spotting a bird, and observes the other’s reaction. It turns out that this seemingly insignificant interaction may hold more significance than meets the eye.

Psychologist John Gottman of The Gottman Institute, renowned for his research on relationships, conducted extensive studies that align with the bird test phenomenon. Gottman found that how often couples turned toward each other’s bids for connection correlated with the longevity and happiness of their relationships. Turning toward a bid indicates engagement and interest, whereas turning away demonstrates disinterest or dismissal.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Gary Brown affirms the underlying truth of the bird test. He explains that it serves as an invitation for partners to engage and connect with each other, even in matters as seemingly trivial as observing a bird. Bids for connection happen frequently throughout the day, and it’s crucial not to overlook them.

Gottman’s research showed that couples who reported happiness and remained together turned toward each other approximately 86% of the time when presented with a bid from their partner. Conversely, couples who eventually broke up or felt unhappy in their relationships only turned toward each other about 33% of the time.

While the bird test has captivated TikTokers, it’s essential to approach it with perspective. Licensed psychotherapist Marni Feuerman emphasizes that it should avoid being a one-time evaluation. Instead, examine how your partner responds and reacts to bids repeatedly over time to determine any patterns.

FAQs

Is the bird test a reliable indicator of a relationship’s future?

The bird test is based on research conducted psychologist John Gottman and has proven to be a reliable indicator of relationship dynamics. However, it is important to consider multiple factors and not rely solely on one test to determine the fate of a relationship.

What if my partner fails the bird test?

Failing the bird test does not necessarily signify doom for a relationship. It may be crucial to consider the context in which the test was conducted and observe overall patterns of how your partner responds to bids for connection over time.

How frequently do bids for connection occur in a relationship?

Bids for connection happen frequently throughout the day. They can range from simple invitations to engage in activities together to expressing interest in a topic or sharing an experience. Recognizing and responding to these bids is vital for maintaining a strong connection.

Can someone miss bids for connection occasionally without it being a problem?

It is quite common for individuals to miss bids for connection occasionally. It is essential to remember that no one is perfect and that occasional misses do not necessarily indicate a problem. What matters most is the overall pattern of responsiveness and engagement in the relationship.

