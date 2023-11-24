The Emotional Power of the “Lemon Pie” Story: Why Fictional Tales Leave Us in Tears

People on TikTok are in an uproar over a heart-wrenching story known as the “lemon pie” story. Though it’s a work of fiction, there’s something about it that strikes a nerve and elicits strong emotions from social media users.

The story, shared TikToker @sappoop, follows the breakup of an imaginary couple. It uses text in a slideshow format, which has become a popular storytelling technique on TikTok. The story begins with the girlfriend initiating the breakup, explaining that the problem lies within herself rather than her boyfriend.

Each slide reveals a different part of the text exchange between the two lovers. It is revealed that the girlfriend earned the nickname “Lemon” after a memorable encounter with the boyfriend’s mother, who caught her stealing lemons from their lemon tree. Showing gratitude, the girlfriend bakes a lemon pie for them, which turns out to be a disaster.

Fast forward to the present, where the girlfriend abruptly ends the relationship and blocks her ex’s number, leaving him confused and heartbroken. Soon after, he receives a text response, but it’s not from his ex—instead, it’s from her mother, informing him of her daughter’s tragic death due to heart failure.

Years pass, and the boy grows into a man, finding love once again and getting married. Yet, every few years, he sends a text to the same number, providing updates about his life and promising not to forget her. Tragically, he is diagnosed with heart cancer, questioning the connection between their hearts.

In his final days, he picks lemons from his mother’s lemon tree, promising to make things right when he reunites with his former love in the afterlife. The story concludes with the boy’s passing, mirroring the fate of his girlfriend.

With over 6 million views, the “lemon pie” story has left TikTok users emotionally shattered. Many have expressed their deep sadness and empathy in the comments section, while others have compared it to another viral internet tale called “I peeled my orange today.” Both stories fall into the growing trend of text-based storytelling, captivating millions of people worldwide.

While the “lemon pie” story has taken TikTok storm, some users claim that it evokes even stronger emotions than the popular “orange peel” story. These fictional narratives tap into our shared humanity, reminding us of the bittersweet nature of love and loss.

FAQs:

Q: Is the “lemon pie” story based on a true event?

A: No, it is a fictional story shared on TikTok.

Q: What is the trend of text-based storytelling?

A: Text-based storytelling is a popular format on TikTok, where users use text slides to convey narratives.

Q: Why do people feel so strongly about fictional stories?

A: Fictional stories have a unique way of resonating with our emotions and tapping into our empathy, allowing us to experience a range of feelings through the characters and their journeys.

Q: Are there any other similar stories on TikTok?

A: Yes, the “lemon pie” story has been compared to another viral tale called “I peeled my orange today.” Both stories revolve around fictional relationships and evoke strong emotional responses.