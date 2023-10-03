Embracing Delulu: The Rise of Playful Delusion

Delulu, a term that has taken over TikTok, is a shortened version of delusional. It originated in the K-pop community around 2013 to describe obsessive fans but has since evolved to represent a mindset that can lead to positive outcomes. The concept of delulu has gained traction on social media with users exploring the upsides and downsides of embracing a delusional level of self-confidence.

The popularity of delulu can be attributed to influencers like Sabrina Bahsoon, also known as “Tube Girl,” who gained attention for her unapologetic dancing on the London subway. She has inspired a trend of people doing the same in various locations around the world, encouraging followers to stop caring about what others think.

Being delulu is often associated with having main character energy, where individuals believe that everything revolves around them. It is seen as a way to think positively and take control of one’s life. TikTok users freely share their delulu thoughts about crushes, finding humor in overanalyzing small actions or gestures.

The debate about whether being delusional is the solution to problems is ongoing on TikTok. Some argue that embracing delulu can lead to increased confidence and motivation, similar to the concept of manifestation. However, others caution against toxic delusion and emphasize the importance of self-awareness.

Psychotherapist Alison McKleroy suggests that embracing delulu can be a self-efficacy tool, allowing individuals to take ownership of their choices and actions. She sees the conversation surrounding delulu as a way to address and dispel insecurities while bringing playfulness and lightness to difficult times.

To enter a blissfully delulu era, creators suggest getting rid of negative thoughts and interpreting happenings as signs from the universe. Embracing delulu involves rewriting deep-seated negative beliefs for more positive ones and believing that positive outcomes are both possible and deserved.

While embracing delulu, McKleroy advises maintaining self-awareness and balance. It is important to identify areas where one may be holding themselves back and playing small and to be clear about goals and desires when adopting a delusional mindset.

