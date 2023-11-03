New Article: The Hidden Vulnerability of Hotel Safes Exposed TikToker

A TikTok video has recently revealed a shocking discovery about the security of hotel safes. In the viral clip, Las Vegas resident Leo Lenier demonstrates a secret method to unlock and reset any coded hotel safe, potentially jeopardizing the safety of valuables and cash stored within.

Lenier begins the video showcasing a seemingly foolproof scenario. He places a hotel iron, surrounded hundred-dollar bills, inside a digital safe and closes the door. At this point, the safe appears to be locked and secure. However, Lenier proceeds to expose a vulnerability in the safe’s design.

By simply pressing the lock button twice, the word “super” appears on the code screen. Lenier explains that entering “0” six times will cause the safe door to swing open. The video clearly demonstrates how easily an unauthorized individual can gain access to the contents of the safe.

The revelation has left travelers feeling uneasy about the security of their belongings while on vacation. Questions arise about what truly qualifies as a secure storage option. TikTok users expressed their concerns, with one remarking that it is not safe to carry all of one’s money at all times. Another user shared an experience of locking their passport inside a safe and having the hotel maintenance easily reset the code and open the safe.

However, some users have reported that Lenier’s unlocking procedure did not work for them, leading to speculation that its success may depend on the specific make and model of the safe being used.

The video serves as a reminder that even seemingly secure hotel safes may have vulnerabilities that could compromise the safety of valuables. Travelers are urged to consider alternative methods of safeguarding their belongings, such as using personal encryption devices or utilizing secure storage options provided reputable hotels.

