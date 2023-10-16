Discovering the Spooky Lakes of the World with TikToker Geo Rutherford

Wisconsin-based artist and teacher Geo Rutherford has gained popularity on TikTok for her ongoing series about “spooky lakes.” Each October, Rutherford teaches her 1.6 million followers about bodies of water around the world that have eerie elements. She provides a brief history and explanation of each location and rates them on a scale of 1 to 10 based on their spookiness.

Rutherford, who refers to herself as a “hobby limnologist” (someone who studies freshwater systems), gathers information for her videos from sources like National Geographic and Smithsonian articles. Her series has become a hit among viewers, who eagerly anticipate her videos, turning her catchphrase “um yes, hello” into a popular slogan.

While Rutherford primarily focuses on spooky lakes, she emphasizes that her goal is to educate viewers about the environment and hydrology rather than delve into true crime or conspiracy theories. She avoids topics that are too morbid or gross, keeping in mind that many of her viewers are young.

The scoring system she uses is based on a specific factor: if you were standing on the shore and knew the history of the area, how spooky would it be? Rutherford aims to emphasize the significance of the location rather than rate the loss of lives associated with it.

Although Rutherford experiences some pressure for her videos to do well, she aims to have fun and go with the flow during her Spooky Lakes October series. She creates her videos on the same day they are posted, despite months of prior research and planning.

Rutherford’s series has been successful, and she is currently halfway through this year’s Spooky Lakes October series. She feels more at ease this year, but the process remains intense and stressful. However, she continues to share her discoveries and research with enthusiasm, focusing on engaging her audience with the weird and fascinating aspects of these mysterious bodies of water.

Sources: National Geographic, Smithsonian