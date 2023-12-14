TikTok Star Connor Wood Excited to Embark on First-Ever Comedy Tour

Comedian and TikTok sensation Connor Wood is thrilled to announce his first-ever comedy tour, titled “Fibs & Friends.” The tour will take Wood to 11 cities across the country, where he will showcase his comedic talent and entertain audiences with his unique brand of humor.

Wood, who shot to fame on TikTok in 2020 under the username @fibulaa, boasts almost 800,000 followers and has gained a dedicated fan base. He has also had the opportunity to interact with numerous celebrities, including pop star Dua Lipa. Wood reveals that he had previously reached out to Lipa through direct messages and was overjoyed when she shared one of his tweets on Instagram.

Reflecting on the experience, Wood shares, “I woke up thinking I had like a death in the family. I was like phew, no, you’re just on Dua Lipa’s Instagram! That was all-time.” He humorously adds, “I think meeting Dua Lipa would give me powers like Spiderman. I don’t know what kind of powers, but it happened, we manifested it, so that was a little bit life-changing. I started acting different.”

In addition to Lipa, Wood has formed friendships with other notable figures, such as Reneé Rapp, Alexandra Daddario, and Chase Stokes. He expresses his admiration for these celebrities and considers it surreal to be in their presence.

Wood’s “Fibs & Friends” Tour aims to bring laughter and joy to audiences across the nation. He promises a night of fun and entertainment, where he will be joined some of his funniest friends to discuss life, love, and comedy. The tour will kick off in 2024 and will visit cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Denver.

Fans of Connor Wood can look forward to an unforgettable night filled with laughter as he takes the stage and showcases his comedic prowess. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the rising star in action on his first-ever comedy tour.