Instagram Translation Tool Glitch Misrepresents Users’ Bios

According to reports circulating on TikTok, some Instagram users were startled to find that the platform’s translation tool was misrepresenting the content of their bios. Those who had the word “Palestinian” and the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah” (which translates to “praise be to God”) in their bios discovered that the English translation implied support for terrorists.

The issue was brought to light a TikTok user named ytkingkhan, who found that when translating his Instagram bio, which mentioned “Palestinian” and included both the Palestinian flag and the Arabic script for “alhamdulillah,” the translation read, “Praise be to God, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom.” However, when he removed the word “Palestinian” and the flag, the translation changed to the more neutral “Thank God.”

Instagram’s bio translations are automatically generated, and it is unclear how this error occurred. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, quickly addressed the issue and fixed the translation error. They apologized for any offense caused.

It is important to note that the glitch affected users who had specific terms in their bios. The incident highlights the challenges of relying on automated translation tools, as they can sometimes produce inaccuracies or unintended meanings.

Although this particular issue has been resolved promptly, it serves as a reminder to be cautious when using translation tools, especially in sensitive or politically charged contexts. It is essential for users to review and verify the accuracy of translated content to avoid any unintentional misinterpretations or misrepresentation.

