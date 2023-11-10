TikTok and Twitter Users Embrace Paul Allen’s Unique Play-By-Play Voice

MINNEAPOLIS – With his distinctive voice, Paul Allen has been the beloved play-by-play announcer for the Vikings for over two decades. Known for his flair and the colorful descriptions he provides during NFL games, Allen’s iconic calls have now found a new audience on TikTok and Twitter.

TikTok creator Jakob Berger, a die-hard Steelers fan, started making videos using Allen’s voice, adding his own theatrical spin. Despite not being a Vikings fan himself, Berger’s videos quickly gained popularity, reaching over a million views.

From calling corgi races to reliving memorable Vikings moments, Berger’s videos showcase Allen’s animated and theatrical style, leaving viewers in stitches. In fact, Allen himself was pleasantly surprised to discover the videos, realizing that Berger had created several using his commentary.

“I am so flattered this,” Allen said. “He truly captures the energy and emotion behind my calls. It’s great to see my fandom extending beyond the football field.”

Since a video of Allen went viral last year and was even shared basketball superstar LeBron James, the announcer has seen a significant increase in his social media following. Allen feels grateful for the growing support, acknowledging that it has come later in his career.

“I’m thankful for the position I’m in and how my following continues to grow after a quarter of a century in the industry,” Allen expressed.

While Allen hopes people get a good laugh from Berger’s videos, he doesn’t mind being the subject of their entertainment. His passion for the game and his unique play-by-play style have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans, both on and off the field.

