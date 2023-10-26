TikTok and YouTube Exploring E-Commerce Licenses in Indonesia

Despite facing heavy regulations in many Asian countries, social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Meta are actively looking to expand into the e-commerce sector. According to a recent report Reuters, both TikTok and YouTube are considering obtaining e-commerce licenses in Indonesia.

This move comes on the heels of a ban on online shopping through social media platforms enforced Indonesia’s trade ministry about a month ago. The country’s aim with this ban is to protect and support small and midsize traditional retailers, as well as digital marketplaces, while ensuring the security of user data.

Indonesia, with a population of over 270 million, emerged as a prominent player in the e-commerce market, generating nearly $52 billion in transactions last year alone. With its robust user base of 125 million users in Indonesia, TikTok, owned Chinese giant Bytedance, is particularly affected the ban. The company had previously committed to investing billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, primarily in Indonesia, to establish its e-commerce service, TikTok Shop.

In response to the ban, TikTok plans to apply for an e-commerce license and is currently exploring the most suitable approach to do so. Additionally, the platform is engaging in discussions with potential local e-commerce partners, such as GoTo’s Tokopedia, and working on developing a dedicated TikTok Shop app for Indonesia.

Meanwhile, YouTube, owned Alphabet’s parent company, is also intending to obtain an e-commerce license in Indonesia, although the specific permit type has not been revealed. In the U.S., YouTube recently introduced a shopping service for creators to promote products and brands on the platform.

It is worth noting that while Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has already applied for an e-commerce license in Indonesia, TikTok and YouTube’s plans had not been previously reported. If TikTok were to seek a license, it would have to do so through a domestic unit.

FAQ:

Q: Why are TikTok and YouTube seeking e-commerce licenses in Indonesia?

A: Indonesia recently banned online shopping through social media platforms, prompting TikTok and YouTube to explore obtaining e-commerce licenses to continue their expansion into the country’s lucrative market.

Q: How does this ban impact TikTok?

A: The ban on online shopping through social media platforms affects TikTok’s plans to invest in their e-commerce service, TikTok Shop, and disrupts their delivery of parcels in Indonesia.

Q: What is YouTube doing in response to the ban?

A: YouTube is planning to apply for an e-commerce license in Indonesia, although the specific type of permit has not been disclosed.

Q: Has Meta Platforms (Facebook and Instagram owner) applied for an e-commerce license?

A: Yes, Meta Platforms has already applied for a type of e-commerce license that allows the promotion of goods on its platforms, albeit without direct e-commerce transactions.