How to View Your TikTok Wrapped 2023 Stats

TikTok users are eagerly anticipating the release of their TikTok Wrapped 2023 statistics. These stats provide valuable insights into their usage habits, including the total number of videos watched, watch time, watch sessions, average session length, total likes, and most used emoji. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing your TikTok Wrapped stats.

To view your TikTok Wrapped 2023 stats, follow these steps:

1. Visit the TikTok Wrapped website: Access the website clicking [here](https://www.tiktokwrapped.com).

2. Log in to your TikTok account and export your data: Once you’re on the TikTok Wrapped website, log in to your TikTok account. From there, you’ll need to export your data in the form of a JSON file. The website will guide you through the process.

3. Review and edit your data (optional): Before submitting your JSON file, take a moment to ensure that you are comfortable sharing the data included. Feel free to use a text editor to remove any sensitive information such as email addresses or phone numbers.

4. Submit the JSON file and receive your stats: Once you’ve reviewed and edited your data, submit the JSON file on the TikTok Wrapped website. After a short processing period, you will be presented with your personalized TikTok Wrapped 2023 statistics.

It’s important to note that the TikTok Wrapped feature is not officially offered within the TikTok app on iPhone or Android. Instead, users must visit an external website to access this feature. Since the website is not bound TikTok’s Terms of Service, it’s crucial to exercise caution when submitting your data.

FAQ:

Q: Is the TikTok Wrapped website safe?

A: The TikTok Wrapped website is generally safe to use. However, it’s recommended that users carefully review and edit their submitted JSON files to ensure the exclusion of any sensitive information. Additionally, if you have concerns about data privacy, it’s advisable to avoid using this feature altogether.

Q: Can I trust the TikTok Wrapped developer to protect my data?

A: While the developer claims that user data is only accessed within the browser and never uploaded to a server, it’s always prudent to prioritize your privacy and exercise caution when sharing personal information online.

Dive deeper into the world of pop culture with our comprehensive guides. Check out our article on the Harry Potter Pixar movie trend that has gained traction on TikTok, and don’t miss the viral TikTok Christmas tree phenomenon that’s spreading holiday joy.