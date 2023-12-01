TikTok Ban in Montana Overruled Federal Judge for Unconstitutionality

TikTok users in Montana can breathe a sigh of relief as a federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s ban on the popular short-form video app. The law, set to take effect on January 1, 2024, was recently ruled to be unconstitutional U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy. This ruling ensures that Montana residents can continue enjoying TikTok without interruption.

Montana’s ban on TikTok was signed into law in May 2023 Governor Greg Gianforte, with the intention of safeguarding the private data and sensitive personal information of Montanans from the Chinese Communist Party. The app’s ownership Chinese internet giant ByteDance has long been a source of concern for American lawmakers, who fear potential data breaches and China’s influence. TikTok promptly filed a lawsuit arguing that the law violated the First Amendment and presented no credible evidence to support claims of data access the Chinese government.

Judge Molloy, in his ruling, stated that Montana’s ban on TikTok went beyond the state’s power and infringed upon the constitutional rights of users and businesses. He emphasized that the law had First Amendment implications and was not simply a consumer protection statute. Molloy also criticized the state’s focus on China’s role in TikTok, asserting that it had become the Achilles’ heel of the ban.

The ruling, while preliminary, highlights the challenges faced states attempting to regulate popular apps like TikTok. It also raises questions about the balance between national security concerns and the protection of free speech and user privacy. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how other states will approach similar bans and whether federal legislation will be considered in the future.

