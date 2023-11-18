TikTok Takes Action to Remove Pro-Terrorism Content

Social media platform TikTok has announced that it will be taking immediate action to remove videos promoting Osama bin Laden’s infamous pro-terrorism “Letter to America.” This decision comes after the letter went viral on the platform, prompting concerns about national security and calls for a ban lawmakers.

A spokesperson for TikTok stated that these videos clearly violate their rules against supporting any form of terrorism. The company is proactively and aggressively removing this content and conducting an investigation into how it was allowed on their platform. They also emphasized that the number of videos on TikTok promoting this letter is small and reports of it trending are inaccurate.

While this incident has raised concerns about TikTok’s role in spreading extremist content, the spokesperson pointed out that this issue is not unique to their platform. Similar content has appeared across multiple platforms and the media. It is essential for all social media platforms to be vigilant in combating the spread of harmful and dangerous content.

The letter gained traction on TikTok when it was discovered social media influencers, particularly among pockets of young people who have embraced pro-Palestinian talking points. Various individuals, including online personality Lynette Adkins, shared the letter and claimed that it had altered their views on bin Laden.

Osama bin Laden’s “Letter to America” was written following the 9/11 attacks, in which nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost. The letter justifies al-Qaeda’s actions against the U.S., citing the country’s perceived support for Israel and its actions in Palestine. It contains anti-Semitic tropes and calls for revenge against those who have contributed to the creation and continuation of Israel.

The removal of this content from TikTok is a significant step in combating extremist ideologies on social media platforms. It highlights the importance of proactive moderation and content monitoring to ensure the safety and security of users. It also serves as a reminder that we must remain vigilant in addressing the emergence and spread of harmful and dangerous content online.

