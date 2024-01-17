TikTok Removes Hashtag Search Feature

TikTok, the popular short video social network, has made a significant update to its Creative Center tools. The platform has removed the function of searching for specific hashtags, limiting the ability of professionals and creators to obtain information about the traction of certain tags.

Previously, content creators could access the hashtag search feature through the Creative Center, allowing them to dive into various usage trends. This was valuable for social media campaign planning. However, TikTok’s decision to remove this feature stems from concerns that the data was being used to criticize the platform’s possible censorship.

According to The New York Times, critics of TikTok have taken advantage of the tool to argue that the platform does not adequately moderate its content and that it is influenced Beijing. This move TikTok is seen as an effort to distance itself from polarizing debates and to downplay any association with the Chinese government.

Instead of the hashtag search feature, the TikTok Creative Center now focuses specifically on sharing data about the top 100 hashtags used in different sectors. This change was expected, considering the platform’s stance on political discussions and its ongoing efforts to address concerns about its links with the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok has been under scrutiny for some time, especially in relation to its Chinese local version, Douyin. As the platform faces a possible ban in the United States, it is taking steps to maintain its reputation and credibility. The removal of the hashtag search feature is just one of many moves TikTok to show its commitment to transparency and neutrality.

Overall, this update may pose challenges for professionals and creators who heavily rely on hashtag data for their social media strategies. However, TikTok’s decision reflects its ongoing efforts to shape a platform that is independent from political influences and fosters a safe and engaging environment for its users.