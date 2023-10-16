TikTok Makes Auto-Captions Mandatory on All Videos for Increased Accessibility

TikTok has announced a new update that will make auto-captions mandatory on all videos uploaded to the platform. Currently, creators have the option to enable or disable captions when uploading a video. However, starting in November, captions will be automatically enabled and creators will no longer have the choice to turn them off.

This move is aimed at enhancing accessibility and breaking down language barriers on TikTok. While many creators already add captions manually in various fonts and colors, the auto-captions will appear in a basic white font similar to closed captioning on television.

According to TikTok, creators will still be allowed to edit or delete the automatically-generated captions after posting. This change will result in a significantly larger number of videos ending up with captions, making them accessible to a wider audience.

From the viewer’s perspective, the option to turn captions on or off will remain in the “accessibility” section of the settings menu. If a viewer prefers not to see captions on a specific video, they can tap the captions and select the “hide captions” option. Tapping the captions button again will bring them back.

This update not only benefits individuals with hearing impairments but also caters to those who watch TikTok videos without sound. By making auto-captions mandatory, the platform aims to ensure inclusivity and enable everyone to enjoy the content “without language limitations.”

