The Viral Doomsday Conspiracy Theory on TikTok: What’s Happening on September 23, 2023?

A new doomsday conspiracy theory is making waves online, with TikTok users speculating about the significance of September 23, 2023. While there is no scientific evidence to support these claims, individuals have drawn connections from pop culture references to movies, TV shows, and even commercials.

Conspiracy theorists believe that the presence of the numerals 9, 2, and 3 in the date holds ominous significance. However, it’s important to note that no ancient calendars or religious texts point to this specific date as the end of the world.

According to the viral doomsday conspiracy theory on TikTok, there are several ways in which the world could end on September 23, 2023. Some suggest that an asteroid impact, similar to portrayals in movies like The Big Bang Theory and Deep Impact, is a possible catastrophic event. Others theorize that solar flares, as depicted in films like Knowing and Little Shop, could lead to the world’s demise.

Interestingly, September 23 also appears in various pop culture references, including commercials for Taco Bell and Guinness beer, and even a Black Eyed Peas music video. These uncanny references have caught the attention of conspiracy theorists, but they lack factual basis.

While some Christian numerologists have previously claimed that the world would end on September 23, the predicted year was 2017, not 2023. They base their beliefs on Bible verses in Luke 21:25-26 and claim that an apocalypse is inevitable due to a celestial event.

From a scientific perspective, September 23, 2023, does hold significance in the field of astronomy. This date marks the September Equinox, when the Sun crosses the celestial equator and moves southward. However, this is a natural astronomical event that occurs regularly and does not imply any catastrophic consequences.

It’s essential to separate the viral doomsday conspiracy theories from scientific facts. The claims surrounding September 23, 2023, lack concrete evidence and have not been acknowledged any significant global organizations. NASA has consistently refuted the existence of mysterious planets like Planet X causing natural disasters.

While the doomsday conspiracy theory has gained online traction, it’s crucial to approach such claims with skepticism and rely on credible sources for information.

