The Rise of Watertok: A TikTok Trend for Flavored Water

The latest trend on TikTok has people creating flavored waters, or what they call “nugget ice,” using syrups, tumblers, and ice machines. Under the hashtag #Watertok, these videos promote hydration and health making water taste like popular beverages such as Mountain Dew, cotton candy, or piña colada. The popularity of flavored water products is not a new phenomenon, as they have been connected to weight loss and health claims in the past. However, Watertok takes it a step further featuring a variety of brands and products rather than promoting a single brand.

The success of Watertok reflects two significant trends in the beverage industry: social media-driven fads and the increasing demand for healthier options. Businesses like Jordan’s Skinny Mixes have seen a surge in sales, thanks to partnerships with popular influencers and the popularity of their sugar-free syrup products. However, industry experts predict that trends like Watertok tend to be short-lived, and the influx of money from viral water recipes is likely to diminish over time.

The rise of Watertok highlights the challenges that brands face in a world driven social media trends. Unlike earlier flavored water trends, where brands could anticipate demand and stock shelves accordingly, today’s trends are driven user-generated content. Companies must now adapt quickly to follow the latest trends and meet consumer demand promptly. Virality, however, remains unpredictable, making it essential for businesses to be agile and adaptive.

While it is unclear why flavored water mixes made a viral comeback, the name “Watertok” itself likely contributed to its success. By associating the trend with water, consumers perceive it as a healthier option. Similar to Crystal Light’s ads in the 1980s that featured aerobics gear, the use of water in the hashtag helps consumers link the products to health and wellness.

While the future of Watertok and other flavored water trends is uncertain, they may continue to be popular in the weight loss community. For individuals with daily water goals, flavored water provides a more enjoyable way to meet their hydration requirements. Whether it’s unicorn water or crème brulée flavored water, the trend is likely here to stay, at least among those who prioritize both taste and health.

