In recent debates, congressional Republicans have been calling for a nationwide ban on TikTok, citing the high number of videos with the #freepalestine hashtag as evidence of the app’s sinister agenda. However, a closer look at social media data shows that TikTok’s U.S.-based rivals, Facebook and Instagram, have a remarkably similar gap in hashtags related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

On Facebook, the #freepalestine hashtag appears on over 11 million posts, while the #standwithisrael hashtag is significantly lower. The same pattern is observed on Instagram, with the pro-Palestine hashtag appearing on 6 million posts, compared to the pro-Israel hashtag.

This consistency in pro-Palestinian content across various social networks, regardless of Chinese or American ownership, undermines the argument that TikTok is being manipulated the Chinese government to amplify certain viewpoints. It also challenges the notion that the app should be banned nationwide.

It is important to note that hashtags provide a limited and simplistic way of analyzing social media conversations. Many users add hashtags to unrelated videos or to voice their criticism. Moreover, comparing the views on specific hashtags does not consider the demographic and regional factors that influence the content’s distribution.

Young Americans, for instance, have consistently shown support for Palestinians in surveys conducted years before TikTok’s arrival in the United States. This generational gap in attitudes towards the Israel-Gaza conflict, combined with the fact that the #standwithisrael hashtag is newer, can explain the disparity in hashtag counts.

Furthermore, focusing solely on the #standwithisrael and #freepalestine hashtags fails to consider the numerous other videos that use different tags or no tags at all. Within the last 30 days in the United States, videos with #Israel and #Palestine collectively received about 2 billion views on TikTok.

Both TikTok and Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, have policies that prohibit content promoting Hamas. TikTok, for example, has removed tens of thousands of videos that violate its policies on violence, hate speech, and terrorism.

Therefore, while the debate around TikTok’s alleged propaganda role continues, it is crucial to consider the wider context and various factors influencing social media conversations. Hastily blaming TikTok based solely on hashtags is an oversimplification that disregards the complexity of public opinion.

FAQ

Q: Is TikTok being used for propaganda?

A: The claim that TikTok is being used for propaganda remains a subject of debate. While some argue that the high number of pro-Palestine hashtags is evidence of manipulation, others point out similar patterns on rival platforms. It is crucial to consider the wider context and examine multiple factors before drawing conclusions.

Q: Are hashtags a reliable measure of public opinion?

A: Hashtags offer a limited perspective when analyzing social media conversations. Users often add hashtags to unrelated videos or to express criticism. Counting hashtags alone does not provide a comprehensive understanding of public opinion and can be misleading.

Q: Are Facebook and Instagram also manipulating content?

A: There have been accusations of content manipulation on Facebook and Instagram as well, with some claiming bias in favor of Israel. Both TikTok and Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, have policies that prohibit content promoting Hamas. However, the debate on content manipulation extends beyond individual platforms and encompasses a wider discourse on social media’s influence.

Q: Should TikTok be banned?

A: The question of banning TikTok should be considered with careful examination of evidence. While concerns about data privacy and security have been raised, the claim that TikTok is solely a propaganda tool lacks substantial evidence. It is essential to balance security concerns with the importance of freedom of speech and cultural exchange in the digital age.