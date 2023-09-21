Former TikTok Employees File Complaint Alleging Racial Discrimination and Retaliation

Two former employees of TikTok-parent company ByteDance have filed a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accusing the social media giant of racial discrimination and retaliation against Black workers. Nnete Matima and Joël Carter allege that they faced instances of discrimination at work and were then retaliated against when they raised concerns about it.

Matima, based in New York City, claims that she encountered “toxicity and racism” in the workplace, including being referred to as a “black snake” her manager and facing unrealistic expectations compared to her white peers. After reporting the mistreatment, Matima says it only got worse.

Carter, based in Austin, Texas, alleges that he was significantly underpaid compared to his colleagues and faced discrimination after raising concerns about it. His manager prevented him from attending important meetings and took credit for his work.

The complaint asks the EEOC to investigate TikTok’s pattern of retaliation against employees who complain about discrimination. Corporate America, particularly technology companies, has faced criticism for racism in the workplace, and diversity in perspectives is crucial in these industries.

TikTok has previously acknowledged the importance of Black creators on its platform and vowed to promote and protect diversity. The app has over 150 million American users and has faced scrutiny over perceived security concerns due to its China-based parent company.

TikTok has not yet responded to the allegations in the complaint.

Sources:

– CNN