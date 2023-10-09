How to Make Your Bed Look Perfect with This Simple Hack

When it comes to making your bed, there’s a simple hack that can instantly take the look to the next level. All you need to do is pay attention to the print on your top sheet. Look for the side of the sheet that features a more vibrant or eye-catching print, and place this side face down instead of face up. This technique works especially well when you fold back the duvet or top sheet, allowing the underside to be seen.

This hack is particularly useful if the underside of your top sheet has a different texture, such as satin or velvet. By placing the more vibrant side face down, you create a visually appealing contrast between the different textures.

If your sheet has a pattern that is the same on both sides, you have the flexibility to place it however you prefer. However, as a general rule, it’s recommended to ensure that the hem of the top sheet is at the head of the bed, with the seams facing you. This small detail can make a big difference in the overall appearance of your bed.

Depending on the length of your sheet, you may also want to tuck the edges under the mattress for a tighter fit. This not only gives your bed a neater look but also helps to keep the sheet in place throughout the night.

No matter how you choose to make your bed, there is something undeniably beautiful about folding a printed sheet over your duvet or coverlet. It adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your bedroom decor.

So, next time you make your bed, remember this simple hack and see the difference it can make. Your bed will look perfectly put together and inviting, creating a cozy and visually pleasing atmosphere in your bedroom.

Definitions:

– Top sheet: A flat sheet that is placed on top of the fitted sheet and beneath the duvet or comforter.

– Duvet: A type of bedding consisting of a soft flat bag filled with feathers, down, or a synthetic alternative, and typically protected with a removable cover.

– Coverlet: A lightweight bedspread or blanket that is typically decorative and used as an additional layer on top of the duvet or comforter.

