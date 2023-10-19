Squish Test: A Simple Trick to Determine Paper Towel Quality

When shopping for paper towels, it’s easy to be lured the promise of more sheets per roll. With various brands on the market claiming to offer a greater quantity of paper towels, it can be challenging to discern which one truly provides the best value. However, thanks to a TikTok trend, there is now a simple trick to help you make an informed decision: the squish test.

The idea behind the squish test is to determine if a paper towel roll is filled with more air pockets than actual sheets of paper. By pinching and squeezing the roll from top to bottom, any excess air is pushed out, revealing the true density of the paper towels. This method allows shoppers to accurately gauge the number of usable sheets in each roll, helping them make more economical choices.

TikTok users who have tried the squish test have noticed that some brands, such as Viva, perform exceptionally well. Viva paper towels are known for their high absorbency and thicker quilted texture compared to their competitors. These qualities make Viva a popular choice among consumers as they can be reused multiple times before being discarded. This ultimately stretches the lifespan of each roll, providing users with more value for their money.

Next time you find yourself standing in the paper towel aisle, consider giving the squish test a try. By taking a moment to determine the true density of each roll, you can confidently select a brand that not only appears larger but also offers a substantial number of usable sheets. Remember, the key is to prioritize quality over quantity.

