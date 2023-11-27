Upgrade Your Christmas Décor with Balsam Hill’s Cyber Monday Sale

Looking to elevate your Christmas decorations this year? Look no further than Balsam Hill’s Cyber Monday sale, where you can find a wide selection of realistic artificial trees and stunning décor to make your home truly festive.

Balsam Hill has become renowned for its high-quality artificial Christmas trees that rival the real thing. These trees are so realistic that they have even fooled professionals. Say goodbye to messy needles and allergies with Balsam Hill’s artificial trees that can be used year after year, staying as beautiful as the day you set them up.

Choose from a variety of tree options, ranging from 4 to 30 feet tall, and imitating different pine species, such as the lush blue spruce or the sparse alpine fir. These trees are meticulously crafted with attention to detail, with lights that are hand-strung to minimize the appearance of wires. You can customize your tree with classic white or color-changing LEDs, animated light displays, or even fiber optics.

Balsam Hill offers two types of needles for their trees: True Needle and Classic Needle. True Needle branches are made from injection-molded polyethylene (PE) and provide a more realistic look, while Classic Needles are flat, papery polyvinyl chloride (PVC) branches, which are more budget-friendly.

Not sure which tree to choose? Balsam Hill offers a Branch Sample Kit that allows you to see and feel the difference between the needle types up close before making a decision.

In addition to their exquisite trees, Balsam Hill also offers a range of Christmas décor to complete your holiday aesthetic. From lit garlands and ornaments to festive tabletop trees and advent calendars, there’s something for everyone’s style.

Don’t miss out on Balsam Hill’s incredible Cyber Monday sale. Upgrade your Christmas décor and create a magical holiday atmosphere in your home that will be cherished for years to come.

FAQ

Are Balsam Hill trees realistic?

Yes, Balsam Hill trees are known for their realistic appearance. They have been designed to imitate various pine species and incorporate subtle variations in branch color and symmetry to mimic the natural variations found in real trees.

What are the different types of needles used in Balsam Hill trees?

Balsam Hill trees are made with two types of needles: True Needle and Classic Needle. True Needle branches are made from injection-molded polyethylene (PE) and provide a more lifelike look, while Classic Needles are flat, papery polyvinyl chloride (PVC) branches that are more budget-friendly.

Do Balsam Hill trees come with a warranty?

Yes, all Balsam Hill Christmas trees come with a three-year warranty. They are handcrafted and designed to last for many holiday seasons.

Can I customize the lights on a Balsam Hill tree?

Absolutely! Balsam Hill offers a variety of light options for their trees. You can choose classic white or color-changing LEDs, animated light displays, or even fiber optics to create the perfect festive ambiance.