New Ways to Elevate Your Christmas Decor

Looking to revitalize your Christmas decorations this year? Say goodbye to tired-looking trees and hello to the stunning realism of Balsam Hill artificial trees. These lifelike trees not only stay beautiful throughout the season, but they also won’t shed needles or trigger allergies. With Balsam Hill’s Veterans Day sale, now is the perfect time to upgrade your Christmas tree and decor that will bring joy for years to come.

Balsam Hill is a renowned brand known for its top-quality artificial Christmas trees. Originally created to cater to a family member’s allergy to pine trees, Balsam Hill has since evolved to produce artisan trees used in TV studio sets and even the famous Macy’s flagship store in New York City.

Balsam Hill’s artificial trees offer a wide variety of options, imitating different pine species such as blue spruce and alpine fir. These trees come in various heights, from 4 to 30 feet tall. The attention to detail is impressive, with lights carefully strung hand to minimize the appearance of wires. The branches also feature subtle changes in color and symmetry, replicating the variations found in real trees.

One key distinction in Balsam Hill’s tree designs is the use of True Needle and Classic Needle branches. True Needle branches are made from injection-molded polyethylene, providing a more realistic look. On the other hand, Classic Needles are flat, papery polyvinyl chloride, which make the trees more budget-friendly. The choice between these two needle types allows customers to customize their tree based on their preferences.

When purchasing a Balsam Hill Christmas tree, you can expect it to come with a three-year warranty, a steel stand, a storage bag, and gloves for easy setup. Additionally, Balsam Hill offers a Branch Sample Kit, allowing you to examine and feel the branches up close before making a decision.

Aside from trees, Balsam Hill also offers a wide selection of decor to complement your Christmas festivities. From ornaments and garlands to snow globes and ceramic tabletop trees, their collection has everything you need to elevate your holiday decor and create a magical atmosphere.

By shopping the Balsam Hill Veterans Day sale, you can ensure that your Christmas decor stands out this year. Don’t settle for anything less than the best. Say goodbye to tired-looking trees and upgrade to the realistic beauty of Balsam Hill.