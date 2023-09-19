TikTok Videos Teaching People How to “Borrow” Costing Retailers Billions

In recent years, theft has become a significant problem for retailers, resulting in nearly $100 billion in losses annually. One contributing factor, as highlighted in a recent New York Post article, is the emergence of social media influencers who are teaching others how to steal. However, instead of referring to it as theft, these individuals euphemistically call it “borrowing.”

According to criminology professor Alex del Carmen from Tarleton State University, regardless of the terminology used, these actions are illegal. Del Carmen believes that attempting to justify such behavior as borrowing is nonsensical and will only lead to further trouble for the individuals involved.

TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform, has become a hub for these “borrowing” tutorials. Many of these videos demonstrate techniques for shoplifting, highlight which stores are the easiest targets, and showcase successful thefts. As a result, incidents of organized flash-mob shoplifting and more brazen individual thefts have become increasingly common.

This rise in theft has prompted some major retailers to lock up high-value merchandise or even announce store closures due to the sustained losses. However, critics argue that communities often tolerate these actions failing to challenge or prosecute the perpetrators. This lack of consequences is one of the reasons why these “fun” social media tutorials continue to proliferate.

Law enforcement agencies are struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of individuals posting these instructional videos online. Del Carmen estimates that they only manage to identify around 5% of those involved. Although TikTok has removed some of the highlighted posts due to violations of community standards, many more such videos remain on the platform.

Experts assert that this problem may persist until those perpetrating these thefts become victims themselves, prompting a shift in attitude and a demand for stronger action against these criminal behaviors.

