TikTok Used as Marketing Channel for Steroids and Bodybuilding Drugs, Report Says

A recent report released the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that TikTok has become a significant marketing channel for vendors promoting steroids and bodybuilding drugs. The study highlights that influencers on the social media platform are posting popular videos that encourage the use of these products for aesthetic or athletic gain, often downplaying the associated risks.

The report follows a warning issued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April about the marketing of performance-enhancing drugs to teenagers and young adults on social media platforms. According to CCDH founder Imran Ahmed, these drugs are being marketed to young men influencers who suggest that taking them is necessary to achieve the physique of fictional characters like Captain America.

The findings of the study reveal that videos promoting “steroid-like drugs” on TikTok have amassed over 587 million views in the U.S. over the past three years, with 72% of those views coming from users aged 18 to 24. The report also alleges that dozens of influencers have promoted websites selling these drugs directly or through affiliate marketing schemes, benefiting from sales.

TikTok spokesperson Ben Rathe disputes the report, stating that the methodology used CCDH fails to distinguish between harmful videos and content that discusses the recovery from steroids or their side effects. Rathe argues that the sheer volume of videos on TikTok makes it difficult for the CCDH to accurately assess the nature of the content on the platform.

The researchers further explain that they assessed the top 20 videos under certain hashtags and all videos under other hashtags containing fewer than 20 videos. The data for the report was gathered from TikTok’s publicly available Creative Center tool. However, researchers were unable to measure how many times users under the age of 18 came across this content, as TikTok does not provide that information.

Similar to Instagram, TikTok has a large fitness community where users discuss exercise and steroid use. Popular videos on the platform speculate on whether individuals are “natty” (naturally fit) or are taking steroids. The study focused on three classes of drugs: anabolic-androgenic steroids, peptides, and selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). All these substances pose health risks and are prohibited in sports under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The CCDH is urging lawmakers to investigate the loopholes that allow websites selling these substances to operate online. Additionally, they call on TikTok to better enforce its ban on content that promotes the use of recreational drugs. TikTok has responded stating that content selling or depicting SARMs will be removed when detected.

