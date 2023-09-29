TikTok a Platform for Promoting Bodybuilding Drugs, Says Report

A report released the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that TikTok has emerged as a major marketing channel for vendors promoting bodybuilding drugs, including steroids, to its vast user base. According to the study, influencers on the platform are posting popular videos that encourage the use of these drugs for aesthetic and athletic gains while downplaying their associated risks. The report comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned about the marketing of performance-enhancing drugs to teenagers and young adults on social media platforms.

The study found that TikTok videos promoting “steroid-like drugs” under specific hashtags have garnered over 587 million views in the U.S. in the past three years, with 72% of those views coming from users aged 18 to 24. The report also alleges that several influencers have promoted websites selling these drugs, either directly or through affiliate marketing schemes that allow them to benefit from sales.

TikTok, however, disputes the report’s findings. The platform argues that the study fails to distinguish between harmful videos and content that discusses recovery from steroid use or their side effects. TikTok claims that the sheer volume of videos on the platform makes it impossible for the CCDH to accurately analyze their content.

The CCDH obtained its information for the report from TikTok’s publicly available Creative Center tool. However, the researchers were unable to measure the frequency with which users under 18 encountered such content, as TikTok does not provide that data. The CCDH has requested this data from TikTok for further evaluation.

Similar to Instagram, TikTok has a large fitness community where users discuss various topics, including exercise and steroid use. In “natty or not” videos, users speculate on whether someone is naturally fit or using steroids.

The report focuses on three classes of drugs: anabolic-androgenic steroids, peptides that simulate human growth hormones, and selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). These substances carry health risks and are prohibited in sports under the World Anti-Doping Code. Anabolic steroids are also illegal to use without a prescription in the U.S., and peptide hormones and SARMs are not approved for over-the-counter use.

The CCDH researchers are urging lawmakers to investigate the loopholes that allow online sites to sell these substances. They are also calling on TikTok to better enforce its ban on content that promotes the use of recreational drugs. In response, TikTok states that it removes content that sells or depicts SARMs once it is detected.

Source: Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)

Definitions:

– Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids: Synthetic hormones that mimic the effects of testosterone.

– Peptides: Molecules consisting of amino acids that simulate the release of human growth hormones.

– Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs): Synthetic drugs that activate androgen receptors in the body. They are used to increase muscle mass and improve athletic performance.

– World Anti-Doping Code: A document that harmonizes regulations regarding anti-doping in sports worldwide.

Note: This response has been written based on the given source article and general knowledge. URLs and images have been removed.