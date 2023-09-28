TikTok Users in the UK Flooded with Dangerous Bodybuilding Drug Content

According to a report the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), young TikTok users in the UK have been exposed to videos promoting deadly and illegal bodybuilding drugs a staggering 89 million times. The report, “TikTok’s Toxic Trade,” explores how the app’s promotion of these drugs and toxic content is specifically targeting young men.

The report highlights the damaging effects of these videos, as they encourage unrealistic body ideals for men, perpetuating toxic masculinity and negatively impacting the self-esteem of boys and young men. Utilizing TikTok’s own tools, researchers discovered that in the UK alone, all-age users viewed content related to hashtags promoting steroids and similar drugs close to 117 million times over the past three years, with 89 million views coming from users aged 18-24. In the US, users of all ages viewed related videos a staggering 587 million times in the same time period, including 420 million views from users aged 18-24.

Further investigation CCDH researchers revealed that these videos often glorify drug use and downplay the associated risks. In some instances, viewers are encouraged to dismiss concerns and falsely label the substances as harmless vitamins. The report also exposed websites that utilized TikTok influencers to sell illegal drugs, including one UK-based company promoting a drug known as SARMs, which can cause severe health issues.

Influencers involved in the promotion of these drugs through partnerships have a combined follower count of 1.8 million and can receive commissions of up to 30% on sales. TikTok’s community guidelines explicitly prohibit content that promotes recreational drug use, drug trade, and the possession or consumption of drugs young people.

The report raises concerns about the accessibility and glamorization of dangerous bodybuilding drugs, necessitating action from TikTok. CCDH calls for the platform to uphold its community standards and ensure transparency when it comes to researchers accessing data on the exposure of harmful content to users under 18.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, warns that the prevailing notion of masculinity being portrayed on TikTok endangers young men. Unrealistic body ideals create damaging self-esteem issues, which are then exploited those selling drugs that could have fatal consequences.

TikTok’s algorithm is seen as both addictive and dangerous in this context, as it recommends content that could be harmful to young individuals. The platform is urged to exercise caution and responsibility in curating content for its young users.

Source: Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) – TikTok’s Toxic Trade

Definitions:

1. Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH): An international non-profit organization that works to disrupt the spread of digital hate and misinformation.

2. Toxic masculinity: Refers to the adherence of traditional masculine norms and behaviors that can be detrimental to both men and society.

3. Anabolic-androgenic steroids: Synthetic variations of testosterone, used to increase muscle mass and improve athletic performance.

4. Peptides: Short chains of amino acids that stimulate the production of proteins in the body.

5. Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs): Experimental drugs that mimic the effects of anabolic steroids while minimizing the side effects. Illegal in some countries and associated with health risks.

6. TikTok algorithm: The software system used TikTok to determine what content to display to users based on their preferences and behavior patterns.