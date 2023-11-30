Dealing with Dry Skin in Southern Alberta: Tips and Advice

Southern Alberta has recently experienced severe drought, resulting in challenging conditions for the residents of the province. This includes newcomers like Elisha Banerjee, a graduate of the University of Calgary. Banerjee, originally from northern Ontario, found it difficult to adjust to the dryness of the climate in Alberta after being accustomed to humidity.

In an unexpected turn of events, Banerjee’s TikTok video seeking advice on how to deal with dry skin and a dry scalp went viral, garnering over 15,000 views. The overwhelming response from fellow Albertans highlighted the common struggle faced many in the region.

One of the most recommended tips from health-care professionals and viewers alike was to use a humidifier. The addition of a humidifier in each room helps to combat the dryness and maintain optimal moisture levels. Staying hydrated and investing in a water softener were other suggestions that emerged.

Health-care professionals, such as Dr. Susan Poelman, a clinical associate professor at the University of Calgary Division of Dermatology, emphasized the need to protect the skin during the winter months. Dr. Poelman cautioned against hot showers, as they can further dry and irritate the skin. Instead, opting for lukewarm showers and moisturizing immediately afterwards is beneficial.

Choosing the right products is vital when it comes to skincare. Dr. Poelman advised using creams instead of lotions, as lotions often contain water that can exacerbate dryness. Additionally, she urged individuals to read the ingredient list, particularly to avoid added fragrances and potentially irritating natural ingredients.

While some Albertans, like Prithvi Roy, who has naturally oily skin, may not experience the same level of discomfort, they still acknowledge the challenges faced others with dry skin. Roy emphasized the importance of moisturizing regularly and finding skincare routines that work best for individual needs.

For newcomers and those sharing similar experiences in Alberta, Banerjee offers words of encouragement. She assures them that with time and consistent skincare practices, things will improve.

