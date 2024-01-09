TikTok Video Exposes Unprofessionalism in Hair Salons

Hair salons are meant to be havens of culture, history, and personal expression. However, many salons struggle with maintaining professionalism and providing good customer service. In a hilarious TikTok video, a professional hairstylist named @lifeintheashlane shed light on the unprofessionalism prevalent in the hair care industry today.

@lifeintheashlane, who owns The Ladies Room Luxury Beauty Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee, comically highlighted the old-school practices she follows as a trusted hairstylist. She emphasized the importance of providing a shampoo during appointments and proudly mentioned that she operates out of a licensed salon, unlike some stylists who work from apartments. By showcasing her professional attire and having a working landline for bookings, she took jabs at salons that rely on online or social media appointments.

The humorous critique didn’t end there. @lifeintheashlane also boasted about not charging hefty deposits and using salon professional products on her clients. She humorously mentioned that she would always inform clients if their hair was unhealthy to maintain her reputation.

The video quickly went viral, sparking discussions about unlicensed stylists operating in the industry and salon practices that undermine professionalism. Social media users shared their own experiences with unprofessional salons, including employees with bad attitudes, outrageous prices, and a lack of proper booking systems.

Unprofessionalism in hair salons is a problem that needs to be addressed. Customers should be able to expect a certain level of professionalism and quality service when they visit a salon. Perhaps @lifeintheashlane’s video will serve as a wake-up call for the industry to prioritize professionalism and customer satisfaction.

