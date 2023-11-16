Trending TikTok Video Prompts Investigation into Alleged Animal Abuse in Big Valley

The Village of Big Valley is making waves on social media as a TikTok video goes viral, sparking an investigation the Stettler RCMP into alleged animal abuse. The video, initially posted on Friday, November 10, has garnered an impressive 1.9 million views and over 14,500 comments, catching the attention of concerned individuals as far away as Florida. RCMP public information officer Corporal Troy Savinkoff confirms that they are aware of the video and have received multiple reports.

In the video, a woman confronts a man while the sound of a meowing cat can be heard in the background. The camera then pans to reveal a wet, black cat trapped in a live cage. The person filming alleges that the man being confronted had previously harmed their own cats.

The comments on the video have identified the man in question, stirring strong emotions from both the public and the RCMP. However, Cpl. Savinkoff urges caution and emphasizes the importance of allowing the criminal process to unfold naturally. He states, “It’s crucial to understand that we are currently conducting an investigation.”

A subsequent video posted the original cameraperson features the cat in good health, dried off, and enjoying affectionate pets in a garage. The cat has been affectionately named Dog, according to the post.

As Big Valley falls under the jurisdiction of the Stettler RCMP, they have taken the lead on the investigation. As of now, the investigative process is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

