TikTok Video Prompts Investigation into San Bernardino Police Arrest

The recent circulation of a TikTok video has sparked an internal investigation into an arrest conducted San Bernardino police. In the video, a man is seen being forcefully restrained and repeatedly struck an officer. While the incident has garnered widespread attention and raised concerns about the use of excessive force, it is important to await the conclusion of the investigation before passing judgment.

The video, captured a witness on their cellphone, depicts two officers arresting the man. One officer holds him down while the other delivers punches and knee strikes to his head. Throughout the ordeal, the officers can be heard instructing the man to comply and stop resisting. The disturbing footage captures the man expressing distress and pain.

Edward Obayashi, a lawyer and former Plumas County sheriff’s deputy, who provides guidance on use-of-force incidents, commented that while the footage is unpleasant, there is nothing in it that suggests the force used was unjustifiable. He emphasized the importance of allowing the investigation to run its course before drawing conclusions.

The San Bernardino Police Department has faced previous allegations of excessive force and is currently embroiled in a $100-million lawsuit over the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Black man named Rob Adams. These factors have intensified public scrutiny of the department’s conduct in this recent incident.

The arrest depicted in the TikTok video occurred after a high-speed chase of a suspected stolen vehicle. Following a crash into a telephone pole, the officers apprehended the suspect in a residential neighborhood near West 50th Street and Electric Avenue North in San Bernardino. However, the identities of the involved officers have not been disclosed, according to Lt. Jennifer Kohrell.

In response to the incident, San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman issued a statement vowing to address any actions officers that contradict the department’s commitment to protecting the community, delivering quality service, and fostering trust.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What led to the internal investigation?

A: The investigation was initiated after a TikTok video emerged showing an arrest conducted the San Bernardino police, where a man was forcefully restrained and struck an officer.

Q: Has the officer involved faced any consequences?

A: The officer involved in the incident has been placed on modified assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Q: Are there any prior allegations against the San Bernardino Police Department?

A: Yes, the department is facing a $100-million lawsuit over the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Black man, and it has faced previous accusations of officers using excessive force.

Q: What has the police chief said regarding the incident?

A: San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman expressed their commitment to addressing any officer actions that contradict the department’s pledge to protect the community, deliver quality service, and foster trust.