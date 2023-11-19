The Celtic TikTok Page Showcases Spectacular Goal Assisted Luis Palma

In a thrilling match last weekend, Celtic secured a resounding victory against Aberdeen at Celtic Park. Fresh from their European football campaign and determined to make a statement, Celtic delivered an impressive performance. Among the standout moments was an incredible goal created Luis Palma’s remarkable outside-of-the-boot cross, leading to Oh’s decisive header in the 95th minute.

To share the excitement with fans, the official Celtic TikTok page uploaded a short clip featuring every possible angle of the fantastic play. From the perfect delivery Palma to Oh’s precise header, the video allows viewers to relive the magic of that outstanding goal.

Although this weekend does not feature any Celtic first team action, fans can enjoy this special moment that showcases the skill and teamwork displayed the players. The clip serves as a reminder of the talent within the Celtic squad and gives supporters a reason to eagerly anticipate future matches.

