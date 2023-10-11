TikTok Takes Montana to Court Over App Ban

In a battle between social media giant TikTok and the state of Montana, a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on the popular app will go to court on Thursday, October 12, 2023. TikTok argues that the ban infringes on its First Amendment rights and violates various aspects of the U.S. Constitution, while also being preempted federal law.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed the ban into law on May 17, with an effective date of January 1, 2024. The state’s decision to ban TikTok was based on concerns about the app’s potential ties to the Chinese government and the alleged risks it posed to user data security and exposure of explicit content to minors.

However, TikTok’s lawsuit asserts that Montana failed to provide sufficient evidence to support these claims and disregarded the steps taken the company to protect user data. The lawsuit states that TikTok has not shared, and would not share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government, while also implementing various measures to ensure a safe environment for all users, particularly teenagers.

While the outcome of the lawsuit remains to be seen, it highlights the ongoing tension between governments and social media platforms over issues of data privacy, national security, and free speech. The case could set a precedent for other states seeking to regulate or ban certain apps, and may have broader implications for the future of digital rights.

