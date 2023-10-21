Should You Use Elmer’s Glue to Repair Cracks in Concrete?

In a recent TikTok video, user Cristian Mercado shared a unique method for repairing cracks in concrete using Elmer’s glue. While the idea may sound strange at first, Mercado claimed that this DIY solution worked for him. However, it’s important to note that using Elmer’s glue as a filler for concrete cracks is not a recommended or long-term solution.

Mercado’s process involved thoroughly cleaning the concrete surface with soap and water, followed applying a degreaser and allowing the floor to dry overnight. He then mixed one part Elmer’s glue with six parts water and applied the solution evenly in three layers onto the cracks.

While this method may temporarily fill in the cracks, it does not provide any significant structural support. Mercado himself acknowledged this in the video’s comment section, explaining that the purpose was simply to “lock in dust” in preparation for installing rubber or wood flooring.

If you are looking to seal concrete cracks, it’s best to use trusted and appropriate materials. For cracks that are less than a quarter of an inch wide, concrete caulk is a suitable choice. To repair wider cracks, a concrete patching compound is recommended.

Concrete caulk works cleaning the crack of debris and applying the caulk to fill it up. This type of caulk is specifically designed for use with concrete and provides a durable and long-lasting seal. On the other hand, a concrete patching compound is used for larger cracks and offers a more robust and structural repair.

It’s important to prioritize safety and durability when repairing concrete cracks, and using proper materials will ensure a lasting solution. While Elmer’s glue may have its uses, it should not be relied upon for repairing cracks in concrete.

