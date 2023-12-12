UPS Drivers to Earn $170,000 Annually in New Contract

UPS drivers are set to receive a significant increase in their salaries, with an average annual pay of $170,000, according to a recent agreement reached between the Teamsters union and UPS. This new contract is expected to span five years and will provide drivers with improved benefits and compensation.

The agreement was made after months of intense negotiations and the threat of a historic strike the Teamsters union, which represents UPS employees. The union was able to secure substantial gains for its members, ensuring that full-time drivers will make an average of $170,000 per year in both pay and benefits.

In addition to the increased salary, part-time union employees working at UPS will also see improvements in their compensation. They will receive a minimum hourly wage of $25.75, along with full healthcare coverage and pension benefits.

The new contract also includes provisions for better working conditions. UPS has committed to installing air conditioning in all larger delivery vehicles, sprinter vans, and package cars that are purchased after January 1, 2024. Furthermore, every vehicle will be equipped with two fans and air induction vents to enhance driver comfort.

This news has sparked various reactions, including surprise and admiration for the earning potential of UPS drivers. The recent viral video of a UPS driver on TikTok, breaking down his weekly paycheck, further highlighted the substantial income drivers can earn. The video garnered millions of views and numerous comments expressing both jealousy and astonishment at the high wages.

With this new contract, UPS is demonstrating its commitment to fair compensation and improved working conditions for its employees. The increased salaries and benefits for UPS drivers will undoubtedly have a positive impact on their overall job satisfaction and financial well-being.