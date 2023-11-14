TikTok Faces Backlash in the U.K. Following Creator’s Conviction

In a shocking turn of events, popular musician and TikTok creator Anthony Ekpenyong, better known as Anthony Q Lion, has been convicted of rape and sentenced to seven years in prison. The news has sparked a wave of outrage among TikTokers in the U.K., leading to a widespread blackout users who are protesting the platform’s handling of the situation.

TikTok, known for its vast creator community, had repeatedly promoted Ekpenyong on its official U.K. Live account, despite being unaware of his criminal activities. However, with the recent revelations, many users feel betrayed and are demanding that TikTok take responsibility for its actions.

One prominent TikToker, Bonnie Stuart, has emerged as a vocal advocate for change. Stuart, who is actively participating in the blackout, expressed her disappointment with TikTok’s lack of proper protocols and called for the implementation of criminal background checks and verification for creators in the platform’s program.

The protest, which has gained significant attention, involves more than 100 TikTokers who have vowed not to spend any money on the platform. They believe that hitting TikTok financially is the only way to get the company’s attention and push for necessary reforms.

TikTok’s current policies state that it will ban users found guilty of violent crimes, hate speech, or sexual offenses against minors. However, critics argue that the platform should have implemented stricter measures to prevent individuals like Ekpenyong from gaining popularity and influence.

It is worth noting that Ekpenyong’s account has since been deleted, although TikTok has clarified that they were not responsible for its removal. A spokesperson for TikTok expressed the platform’s horror upon learning about Ekpenyong’s conviction and assured that he has been removed from the creator management program.

The backlash against TikTok highlights the challenges faced social media platforms in vetting and monitoring their vast creator communities. With calls for increased accountability and transparency, it remains to be seen how TikTok will respond to the demands of its users.

