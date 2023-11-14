New Title: TikTok Faces Boycott in the U.K. as Users Demand Stricter Safety Measures

TikTokers in the United Kingdom are taking a stand against the popular social media platform, initiating a widespread blackout as a means of protest. The movement was sparked the recent conviction of a creator who had been repeatedly promoted TikTok. The convicted individual, Anthony Ekpenyong, operated under the alias Anthony Q Lion and had amassed a substantial following of nearly 340,000 loyal fans.

Ekpenyong was found guilty of rape a London court and subsequently sentenced to seven years in prison. Astonishingly, he continued to livestream himself on TikTok, concealing his crime from viewers until the night before his conviction. During this final broadcast, he received an overwhelming 134,000 TikTok gifts, ranging in value from a few cents to $500. TikTok earns a significant portion of the creator’s payout, demonstrating the platform’s continued support for Ekpenyong.

The uproar among TikTokers has led to a collective decision to abstain from spending any money on the app. Over 100 users have actively voiced their participation in the boycott, aiming to send a clear message to TikTok.

Bonnie Stuart, one of the TikTokers leading the blackout, emphasizes the urgent need for TikTok to enhance safety protocols. She suggests implementing criminal background checks and verification for creators within the platform’s programs. Additionally, she calls for stricter scrutiny of individuals repeatedly promoted on TikTok’s official accounts. Stuart and other protestors are taking the financial route to hit TikTok where it truly matters, as they believe the platform prioritizes profit over user safety.

TikTok’s guidelines state that accounts will be banned if the holder is involved in violent or hateful conduct, or if they have been convicted of sexual crimes or other serious offenses against young individuals. The platform also claims to consider off-platform activity related to violence, hatred, and child exploitation when making decisions regarding account bans.

Currently, Ekpenyong’s TikTok account appears to have been deleted, although TikTok denies involvement in its removal. A spokesperson for the platform expressed shock upon learning about Ekpenyong’s conviction and assured the public that he had been removed from the creator management program. Prior to deletion, TikTok had stripped Ekpenyong of his “Live Pro” status badge, previously awarded to creators who consistently delivered outstanding live content.

