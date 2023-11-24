New and Improved Dishwasher Hack: Fit Tall Wine Glasses in the Top Drawer

Have you ever struggled to fit tall wine glasses in your dishwasher? Well, we’ve got a game-changing hack for you that’s recently gone viral on TikTok!

In a now-famous TikTok video shared @hotdogsilly, the content creator uncovered a surprising trick to accommodate tall wine glasses in the top drawer of a dishwasher. The video, originally posted in 2021, has resurfaced just in time for the holiday season.

The video starts with archival footage showing someone attempting to place a stemmed wine glass in the top drawer of their dishwasher. However, they quickly realize that the glass is too tall, preventing the dishwasher door from fully closing. That’s when they make a remarkable discovery!

By flipping a hidden switch located inside the rack, the person is able to lower the height of the drawer several inches. This simple adjustment allows the large wine glass to fit perfectly in the top drawer, allowing the dishwasher door to close without any issues.

Impressed the video, @hotdogsilly decided to check her own dishwasher for this hidden switch. To her surprise, she found the same feature present in her machine. Feeling a mix of shock and excitement, she proclaimed, “My whole life is a lie!”

The TikTok community was equally amazed and expressed their enthusiasm in the comments section. Many viewers were blown away the fact that their own dishwashers had this handy switch all along. Some even admitted that they had struggled to fit tall glasses before discovering this hack.

However, not everyone was impressed. One person questioned why people hadn’t simply read the dishwasher manual to find out about this feature.

So, whether you’re hosting a holiday dinner or simply want to optimize your dishwasher space, this life-changing hack will surely come in handy. Say goodbye to struggling with tall wine glasses in your dishwasher and hello to squeaky clean dishes every time!

FAQ

1. How does the dishwasher hack work?

The dishwasher hack involves flipping a hidden switch located inside the top drawer rack. By lowering the height of the rack, it becomes possible to fit taller items such as wine glasses without any issues.

2. Can this hack work on all dishwasher models?

The availability of this switch may vary depending on the dishwasher model. We recommend checking your specific dishwasher’s manual or exploring the interior of your dishwasher to see if this feature is present.

3. Are there any other items that can benefit from this hack?

While the hack is commonly used for accommodating tall wine glasses, it can potentially be useful for fitting other larger items in the top drawer of the dishwasher. Experiment and see how this hack can optimize your dishwasher space!