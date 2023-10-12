TikTok Videos Spread Misinformation About Gynecologic Cancer, Study Finds

Researchers have found that some TikTok videos contain misinformation about gynecologic cancer. Users on the popular social media platform are spreading misleading or false information about gynecologic cancer, according to experts. A study published in Gynecologic Oncology and co-authored Dr. Laura Chambers, a gynecologic oncologist, highlighted the spread of misinformation on TikTok regarding gynecologic cancers.

The researchers evaluated the top 100 videos from five different cancers: uterine, cervical, ovarian, vulvar cancers, and gestational trophoblastic disease. They found that some users were creating videos that spread potential myths about gynecologic cancer. These videos included discussions of natural therapies instead of traditional treatments like chemotherapy or radiation. Additionally, some patients discussed inaccurate information about cancer therapy procedures.

Chambers noted that much of the misinformation on TikTok does not come from a malicious intent to spread false information, but rather from patients trying to share their own knowledge and educate others. However, the credibility of the information in these videos was found to be lacking. A scale called the DISCERN score was used to assess the educational quality of the videos, and most of the videos received a score of one out of five.

The study also found racial disparities in the content related to gynecologic cancers on TikTok. The majority of the users posting videos were of White descent, which could contribute to the misinformation being spread. The study found that Black and Hispanic users were more likely to discuss pregnancy loss and infertility, while South Asian creators were more likely to provide educational content. Hispanic users were also more likely to discuss body image.

Despite the spread of misinformation, Chambers still recommends that patients with gynecologic cancers use TikTok and other social media platforms as a source of support and information. However, she advises taking all information with a grain of salt and consulting reliable sources for accurate information about their condition.

Sources: Gynecologic Oncology, Dr. Laura Chambers