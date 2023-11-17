Deacon Phillippe’s Lavish New York Apartment Sparks Controversy

Deacon Phillippe, the son of renowned Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, has recently come under fire for his lavish New York apartment. The 20-year-old aspiring musician gave TikToker Caleb Simpson (@calebsimpson) a tour of his enviable living space, which has left many questioning how he affords such luxury.

While the apartment itself boasts a sophisticated and stylish interior, it is not surprising that skeptics have accused Phillippe of living there rent-free. After all, an average three-bedroom apartment in the West Village, like Phillippe’s, typically rents for around $10,919 per month according to local rentals website RentHop. It seems highly unlikely that a young music student could afford such exorbitant prices on their own.

This realization has sparked a wave of criticism from TikTok users who argue that Phillippe’s living situation is the result of his privileged upbringing. One user commented, “West Village prices is rich-kid language for free,” while another sarcastically remarked that the apartment is “The House That Reese’s Bookclub Built.”

Beyond the controversy surrounding the apartment’s cost, many have also drawn attention to the stark contrast between the lavish interior and the typical living conditions of university students. The apartment’s spacious layout, complete with a brick interior and a spiral staircase, is a far cry from the modest accommodations most young adults experience during their college years.

However, amidst the envy-inducing tour, there is one aspect that could potentially ease some of the resentment. The apartment’s bathroom is surprisingly small, to the point where shutting the door becomes a challenge. In a humorous tone, Simpson referred to it as a true “university experience.”

Ultimately, Deacon Phillippe’s extravagant apartment has ignited a debate about wealth, privilege, and the realities of young adults navigating the housing market. While it may be intriguing to catch a glimpse into the lives of celebrity offspring, it also serves as a reminder of the stark disparities that exist in society.

